Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,362 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,140. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.