Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$36.33 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.55.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.