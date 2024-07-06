Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £1,789,453.32 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,263,411.74).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of MKS opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,407.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.85.
Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
