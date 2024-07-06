Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $44,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.74. 430,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,415. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.77.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.