McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Marion K. Gross Sells 1,498 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $251.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

