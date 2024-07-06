MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDWD

MediWound Trading Up 35.1 %

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.