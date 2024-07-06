Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 64 ($0.81) price target on the stock.
Mercia Asset Management Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £144.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3,350.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.54. Mercia Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.56.
Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.
About Mercia Asset Management
Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.
