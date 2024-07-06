Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $125.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

