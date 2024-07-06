Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIGO. HSBC lowered Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.