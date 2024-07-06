Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,880 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.06. 324,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

