Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.72% of enCore Energy worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 232.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,395 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 696,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.10. 454,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,490. The stock has a market cap of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40. enCore Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EU shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

