Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.66% of DXP Enterprises worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $43.61. 67,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,251. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $694.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

