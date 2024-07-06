Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79,832 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $68,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.49. 819,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

