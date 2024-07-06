Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 3,232,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

