Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239,103.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 76,513 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 243,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

