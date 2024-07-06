Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $67.13 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 4.92% of Genesis Energy worth $67,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 146,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 279,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,408,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 212,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

