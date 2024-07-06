Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $60,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $121.57. 523,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $121.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.