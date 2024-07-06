Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,227 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.17.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $790.60. The company had a trading volume of 341,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $781.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

