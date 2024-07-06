Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Tenable worth $46,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 449,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,019.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

