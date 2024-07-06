Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,932 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of HDB traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.