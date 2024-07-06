Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 591,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $79,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. 6,599,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

