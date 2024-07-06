Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,988 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.47% of Pentair worth $67,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,637. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

