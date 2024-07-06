Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 18,555 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of EMCOR Group worth $84,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.54. 290,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,758. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.63 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.92.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

