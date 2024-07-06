Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,874,771 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874,771 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 4.58% of Energy Fuels worth $47,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 874,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UUUU. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE:UUUU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 1,748,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,883. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

