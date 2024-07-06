Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,079 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Herc worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 21.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $126.43. 110,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,118. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

