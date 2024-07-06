Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,661 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 846,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,847. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

