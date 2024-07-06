Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 84,978 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Construction Partners worth $27,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 332,572 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

