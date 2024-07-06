Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,332,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $44,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,428,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

