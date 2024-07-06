Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $85,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

WDAY stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.13. 1,692,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,830 shares of company stock worth $106,891,868. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.