Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 154,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

