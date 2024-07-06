Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 977 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.25.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

