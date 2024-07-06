Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

