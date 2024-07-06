Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $767.00 Price Target at Argus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $660.00 to $767.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $637.34.

NFLX opened at $690.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

