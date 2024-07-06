Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

