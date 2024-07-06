New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of BITB stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.