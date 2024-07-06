Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 13,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

