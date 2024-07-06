Nexalin Technology (NXL) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -1.95 Nexalin Technology Competitors $987.55 million $82.19 million -8.73

Risk and Volatility

Nexalin Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s rivals have a beta of 12.63, meaning that their average stock price is 1,163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nexalin Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 254 771 2038 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Nexalin Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.46% -5.34%

Summary

Nexalin Technology rivals beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

