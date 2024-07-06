NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,365,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 283,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

