Nomura Begins Coverage on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 14.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 518,866 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

