Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $83,182,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.73. The stock had a trading volume of 436,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.23.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

