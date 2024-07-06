Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NYSE:NVO traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

