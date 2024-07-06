Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $32.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 239,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.11 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

