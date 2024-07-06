Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $42.65. 312,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

