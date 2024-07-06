Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $832,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 884 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $939.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $960.37 and a 200 day moving average of $868.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

