Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $44.57. 1,618,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.