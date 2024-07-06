Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 323 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,196. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

