Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.34% of Omnicom Group worth $64,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,419,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,300. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

