ONUS (ONUS) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. ONUS has a market cap of $45.07 million and approximately $35,261.24 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ONUS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46436539 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $51,331.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

