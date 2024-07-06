Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0664

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.09 million and $2.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0632414 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,529,210.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

