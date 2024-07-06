PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Trimmed by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,639. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

